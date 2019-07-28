-$1.73 EPS Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.62). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.31) to ($6.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.48) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 550.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.49. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $75,399.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $201,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

