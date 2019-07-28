$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,184.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $44,069.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,058.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,179 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,781 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. FMR LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,263,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,112 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $103,863,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 318.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 907,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 690,823 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 971.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 590,591 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

