$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $149.21.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,030,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,175,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,083.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

