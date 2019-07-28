$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.22. Gartner posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.72 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $272,198.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,610 shares of company stock worth $2,103,725. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,036.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 80.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 50.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT opened at $171.04 on Thursday. Gartner has a 52-week low of $120.89 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.94.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

