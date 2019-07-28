$0.65 EPS Expected for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.29). ENI had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Santander upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:E traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 112,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,207. ENI has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in ENI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,801,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 729,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 119,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 442,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85,869 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 188,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

