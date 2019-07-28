$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.58. MSG Networks posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MSGN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 296,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,233 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $24,320,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $23,737,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,585,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,030,000 after acquiring an additional 302,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

