-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,435.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

AUPH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 231,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,309. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $570.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,781 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,172,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

