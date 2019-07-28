$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. JD.Com reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. China International Capital raised JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. 5,591,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,051.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in JD.Com by 50.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in JD.Com by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

