Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $0.89. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 13,390 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

