Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 276.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 469.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,640. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

