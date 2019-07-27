Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

NASDAQ:CTVA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.