Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes $52,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,896. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

