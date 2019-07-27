Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 141.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $54,873.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $308,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

