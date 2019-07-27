Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 319.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 115.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $85.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $230,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Swords sold 20,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,445,189.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,211.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,179 shares of company stock worth $2,600,947. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

