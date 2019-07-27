Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $106,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of HSBC by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of HSBC by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 571,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after buying an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.05. 926,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,797. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.80.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

