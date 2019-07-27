Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.33. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,988 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zion Oil & Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Zion Oil & Gas worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

