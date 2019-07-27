Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.33. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,988 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36.
Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
