Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to report $585.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $594.00 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $325.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $778,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 198,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 28,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.94. 378,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,560. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -188.23 and a beta of 0.82.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

