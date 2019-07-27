Zacks: SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Given $21.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SBFG traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.73.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

In other SB Financial Group news, Director George W. Carter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $57,334.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,170 shares of company stock worth $55,393. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 141,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

