Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Clarus by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Clarus by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Clarus by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

