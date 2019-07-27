Zacks Investment Research Lowers Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

NYSE TGS opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $43,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $484,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $533,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

