Zacks Investment Research Lowers SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.11 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPX Flow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

