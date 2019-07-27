Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $147.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sempra Energy appears to be well-positioned, given its stable earnings from utility subsidiaries. Moreover, it continues with systematic investments in its infrastructure development projects. The company expects to make capital expenditure and investments of approximately $18.2 billion. Its shares have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. The Oncor deal has added Texas’ largest electric transmission and distribution provider to Sempra Energy’s portfolio. However, its operations are subject to risks associated with the breakdown or failure of equipment or processes. Moreover, it bears a notable long-term debt and finance leases of $19.7 billion at the first-quarter end. Such massive debt levels can turn out to be a major headwind for the company going ahead.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. Argus boosted their price target on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.38.

SRE opened at $140.26 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $104.88 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.23. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,573.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Householder sold 50,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $6,793,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

