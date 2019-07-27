Zacks Investment Research Lowers SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Sell

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. “

SBBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,740. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $224.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,565.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $394,409 over the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 792,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

