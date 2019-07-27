Zacks Investment Research Lowers Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Galaxy Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

HMHC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 489,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 91.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

