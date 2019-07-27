Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

FFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of FFIC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 65,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

