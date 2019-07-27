Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Hold

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Radware alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Radware stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Radware by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Radware by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.