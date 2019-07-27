Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EURN. TheStreet raised Vectrus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.93.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Euronav by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Euronav by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,718,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 308,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

