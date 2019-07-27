Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report $220,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $230,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $780,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $860,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $48.45 million, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,978.88% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,147. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.33. Prothena has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 27.85 and a current ratio of 27.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prothena by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 169,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,354,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prothena by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 645,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

