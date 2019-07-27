Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.01 million and the lowest is $5.10 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $35.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.46 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $34.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PIRS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 583,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,476. The company has a market capitalization of $216.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

