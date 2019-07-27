Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Million

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.01 million and the lowest is $5.10 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $35.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.46 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $34.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PIRS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 583,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,476. The company has a market capitalization of $216.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.