Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.71 billion and the lowest is $6.58 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.59 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.81 billion to $26.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.85. 3,745,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,944,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $355,973,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,004,000 after purchasing an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,617.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 670,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 631,779 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

