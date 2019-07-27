Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will post sales of $155.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.25 million. GasLog posted sales of $132.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $689.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $673.81 million to $700.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $788.80 million, with estimates ranging from $749.37 million to $822.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GasLog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 238.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 98,516 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 7.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 978,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after buying an additional 70,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,130,000 after buying an additional 63,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 318,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,953. GasLog has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.13.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.