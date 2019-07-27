Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report $13.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.09 million and the lowest is $13.08 million. Gaia reported sales of $10.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $55.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.03 million to $55.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.21 million, with estimates ranging from $67.90 million to $78.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. Gaia had a negative net margin of 73.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,404. Gaia has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 11.1% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 27.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 234,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

