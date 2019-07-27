Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) will report sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.99 billion and the lowest is $5.76 billion. Baker Hughes A GE posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will report full year sales of $24.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.04 billion to $24.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.22 billion to $27.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes A GE.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.68%. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHGE shares. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,806,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,163.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after buying an additional 5,102,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,141,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,034,000 after buying an additional 4,260,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,250,000 after buying an additional 3,826,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,652,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,532,000 after buying an additional 3,635,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 3,898,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

