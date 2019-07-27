Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.13). Superior Industries International reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 128%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

In related news, Director Richard J. Giromini bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 438.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 206,809 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 100.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 335,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 168,616 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 162,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 148,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is -720.00%.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

