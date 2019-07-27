Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limbach’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Limbach posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Limbach will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limbach.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $133.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.49%.

LMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Limbach stock remained flat at $$8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,738. Limbach has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider 1347 Investors Llc sold 545,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,801,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,244,790 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

