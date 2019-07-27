Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings. Intelsat reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intelsat from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:I traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 1,654,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,426. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Intelsat by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intelsat by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

