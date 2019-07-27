Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report $320.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.38 million to $398.64 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $371.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.70 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. 578,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,112,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after purchasing an additional 239,715 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,566,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 31,583,117 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

