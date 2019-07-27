Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.81 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $15.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $15.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Edward Jones lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.93.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $5,248,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $1,945,224.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,471.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock worth $14,253,673. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Page Arthur B lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.62. 623,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,417. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $200.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.