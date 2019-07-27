Zacks: Analysts Expect Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zafgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Zafgen posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zafgen will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zafgen.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

ZFGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zafgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

ZFGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 757,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,482. The company has a market cap of $36.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25. Zafgen has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zafgen by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 539,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zafgen by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zafgen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

