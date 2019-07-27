Zacks: Analysts Expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report $17.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.86 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $14.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $87.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $88.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $121.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.40% and a negative return on equity of 137.04%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNMK shares. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 154,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $41,355.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 835,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,847 shares of company stock valued at $320,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 800,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 345,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 776,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,470,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,058,000 after buying an additional 77,571 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

