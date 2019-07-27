Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th.

In related news, CIO Harris Trifon bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $35,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $538.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 700.59, a current ratio of 700.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.