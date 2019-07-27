Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.83.

In other news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Cartwright sold 36,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,376,360.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,805,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,244. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 6.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 33.9% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 11.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $481,000.

TRU opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

