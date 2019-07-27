Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.38). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.37 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 76.17%.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 20,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $165,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 199,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,975. The firm has a market cap of $334.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

