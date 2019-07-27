Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.31 Million

Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will report sales of $332.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.66 million and the highest is $335.23 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $279.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,118,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,234 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,734,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,012,000 after purchasing an additional 538,788 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,952,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,981,000 after purchasing an additional 519,146 shares during the period.

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

