Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Investment also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 136.75% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million.

GAIN has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.29. 67,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,656. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $369.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 44.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 65.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.