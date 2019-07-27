Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $127,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 876,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 76,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATGE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 190,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

