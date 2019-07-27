Zacks: AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $33.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AdvanSix an industry rank of 210 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASIX. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Daniel F. Sansone bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $109,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,861 shares in the company, valued at $516,225.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $99,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,492.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 768,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 79.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 134,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $717.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.89.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

