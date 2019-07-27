YY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YY. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of YY in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Nomura raised their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.78.

Shares of YY stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. YY has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.37 million. YY had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that YY will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YY in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of YY by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YY by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 606,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of YY by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of YY in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

