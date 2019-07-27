Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,362,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the previous session’s volume of 247,767 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.70.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The oil and gas producer reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

Yuma Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

