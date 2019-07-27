Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Issues Earnings Results

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AUY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,792,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,065,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.46. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.